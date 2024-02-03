Aiyedatiwa Moves to Consolidate Hold on Governance in Ondo

Almost a month after he took over the reins of government following the death former governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after a protracted illness, his successor, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has changed the face of governance in Ondo State. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports how the new Sheriff in town has sparked new face of governance in the Sunshine State.

The news of the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu came to residents as rude shock as his supporters and appointees had thought he would survive the sickness that kept him away from the state for a long time. Akeredolu had been in and out of hospitals since he emerged as the governor of the state on February 24, 2016. He had always come back stronger and continued with his official duties. However, the news broke on December 27 that the sixth civilian governor of the state died in a German hospital after he proceeded on the last medical leave. The last medical leave of December 13 was the fourth since he took over from Dr Olusegun Mimiko in 2016. The last medical leave which began on December 13, 2023 was not without drama as there was a move to impeach his Deputy shortly after Akeredolu returned from medical leave in September that year.

But due to the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was compelled to proceed on medical leave and hand over to his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa. In a statement signed by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde said the erstwhile governor would proceed on medical leave as a follow-up to his medical treatment. The statement read “During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties. A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly. In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity.

Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State.” Barely two weeks after the House of Assembly received a letter that Akeredolu has proceeded on medical leave and that Aiyedatiwa would assume office as Acting Governor, Akeredolu’s death was announced, the development that made the former Acting Governor to become substantive governor and left the position of Deputy Governor vacant. Since then, there had been agitation that the Governor should dissolve the State Executive Council so that he could appoint those who would be loyal to him into office. There was also the argument on the zone that should produce the Deputy Governor.

New Deputy Governor emerges

Barely a month after the death of Akeredolu and the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as governor, the governor nominated a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olay- ide Owolabi Adelami as the Depu- ty Governor of the State. Adelami replaces Aiyedatiwa as the Deputy Governor following the death of Akeredolu and the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as the substantive gov- ernor of the State. Adelami from Owo Local Government area of the State was born over six decades ago to the family of Oluka Oribokun by Pa and Mrs Amos Adelami. Adela- mi graduated from the prestigious Imade College in Owo before pro- ceeding to the Polytechnic, Ibadan for his GCE A level and the Uni- versity of Lagos for his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He further got an MBA degree from Ogun State University. After the completion of the mandatory one- year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in June 1983, Adelami was enlisted into the Federal Civil Service in December 1983.

He resumed to the Treasury Department of the Accountant General of the Federation office and in 1988 he was later posted to the National Assembly Provisional Office, Abuja as one of the pioneer staff of the Constituent Assembly which metamorphosed into the present-day National Assembly. In the discharge of his duty, Adelami had the privilege of setting up the Finance and Accounts Department of the National Assembly. In 1996, he was invited to help in setting up the Accounts Department of the Petro- leum Special Trust Fund. After completion of these tasks, he also served at the Family Support Trust Fund where he helped set up the Finance and Accounts Department. He headed these departments between 1996 and 2000. It is noteworthy that the project of National Hospital, Abuja was executed and delivered during Adelami’s service period.

His years of experience and reputation as an astute manager of resources with en- viable integrity saw Adelami being recalled to the National Assembly in 2000 to strengthen the Finance Department. Three years later, he was made the Head of the Finance and Accounts Department. He remained in this position till 2007 when he was confirmed as a Director. The following year, he was nominated for a one-year senior management course at the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Stud- ies, Kuru, Jos. After the completion of his course at the Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in 2008, he was assigned the task of pioneering the newly created Department of Procurement and Supplies. Adelami embarked on the rigorous process of staff training and nurtured the department to an enviable position.

In 2014, he was promoted to the position of Secretary (Permanent Secretary) at, the Directorate of Procurement, Estate and Works. A position he held until he was appointed as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly. He remained the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly until his retirement in April 2018.

Aiyedatiwa dissolves state executive, sacks Akeredolu’s aides

Before he sent the name of his Deputy Governor to the House of Assembly for ratification, Aiyedatiwa had announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council inherited from his predecessor. Aiyedatiwa in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan also relieved all the Senior Assistants and Senior Special Assistants inherit- ed from Akeredolu of their appoint- ments. There have been calls from dif- ferent quarters for the dissolution of the State Executive Council since the death of Akeredolu in a German hos- pital after a protracted illness. Some appointees of Akeredolu including the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Raheem Aminu, Special Advisers, Dare Aragbaye, Doyin Odebobawe, and Richard Olatunde resigned from their appointments shortly after the death of Akeredolu. However, some have said he should sack those perceived to be nursing governorship ambition in the cabinet to allow him to appoint those loyal to him.

In the Statement titled “Dissolution of the Ondo State Executive Council” and signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan said Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council, with immediate effect. The Statement read “All members of the Cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative offi- cers in their respective offices. Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect. All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession. The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State.”

Reactions trail dissolution of executive

Different reactions trailed the dissolution of the State Executive Council by Aiyedatiwa. While sev- eral supporters of former Commissioner for Finance and a governor- ship aspirant under the platform of APC, Mr Wale Akinterinwa lined the streets to welcome him back, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Titiloye Charles was booed out of office. For several hours, supporters of Akinterinwa waited at the Airport to receive him to a tumultuous reception. Similarly, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Amidu Takuro was given a farewell party by staff of the ministry who described him as a good person.

But Titiloye, was booed out of office by civil servants at the Ministry of Justice. Titiloye, who was appointed by the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was booed by the workers moments after Aiyedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC). The Justice Commissioner, who had arrived in his office on Wednesday morning, was caught up in his of- fice with the announcement of the sacking when he arrived in his of- fice for the day’s engagement. While he was trying to leave his office, he was met with hundreds of workers who hulled insults on him due to his alleged highhandedness during his stay in office. He was, however, whisked away by police operatives who were mobilised to the ministry after the tyres of his car were deflat- ed by the angry workers. According to one of the workers, who simply gave her name as Evelyn, “Titiloye Charles frustrated everyone working in the ministry.

We really don’t know when the late Akeredolu picked him up and left him in the office all this time. There was a time that we judicial workers wanted to go on strike because of his attitude towards us, but we were appealed upon, and we shelved it. Honestly, he has not been a good person. What you should be concerned about is why he was the one who was booed. There are three other commissioners in the complex, but Titiloye was booed. So that says a lot about his days in office.”

Aiyedatiwa’s cabinet takes shape

Although he has not appointed commissioners and Advisers, the Governor has approved the appointment of Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Mr. Abayomi Olasanya as the Chief of Protocol. It is expected that Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Assistants would be appointed in the next few days to help him in the running of the affairs of the government.