Aiyedatiwa Moves Against Akeredolu’s Appointees, Freeze LG Accounts

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has frozen the accounts of the 18 Local Governments and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), barely 24 hours after he assumed duty.

Aiyedaiwa, who assumed duty on Thursday after a protracted battle against impeachment and political shenanigans to make him acting governor on Friday ordered the

frozen all accounts of local governments in the state with immediate effect.

Sources said the move was meant to frustrate the newly inaugurated Local Government and LCDA helmsmen who have the backing of some leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) and those close to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is on medical vacation.

The source said the Deputy Governor who is now the Acting Governor was not carried along during the composition of the caretaker committees for Local Governments and LCDAs.

Aiyedatiwa was said to be under pressure to either dissolve the State Executive Council or reshuffle it to compensate those who helped him during the protracted battle with Governor Akeredolu’s aides who did not want him to become Acting Governor.

A top local government official told the New Telegraph that a directive had been issued to the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGAS) to the effect.

The directive said “Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency the Acting Governor of Ondo State had directed that all spending/ expenditure from local government account should be suspended, no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”