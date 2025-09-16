Aiyedatiwa Mourns Passing Of Ondo League Of Imams Chairman

The Chief Imam of Owo and Chairman of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ondo State, Alhaji Mayor Ahmad Olagoke Aladesawe, has passed away at the age of 91. He was also the General Secretary of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States.

Aladesawe will be buried on Tuesday in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a condolence message, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed deep sorrow over the cleric’s passing, describing him as a revered spiritual leader and an inspiration to the Muslim Ummah.

“It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the passing of Sheikh (Dr.) Imam, the Chief Imam of Owo, who until his demise at the age of 91 served as the Chairman of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ondo State, as well as the League’s Secretary-General in the Southwest, Edo, and Delta States.

The late Sheikh Aladesawe was a revered cleric, a spiritual guide of uncommon wisdom, and a source of inspiration to the Muslim Ummah and the larger society. His life was dedicated to the service of Allah (SWT) and humanity, and he will be fondly remembered for his unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and moral guidance,” the governor said.

On behalf of the government and people of Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa extended condolences to the deceased’s family, the Muslim community, and the people of Owo. He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the late cleric, granting him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort for all who mourn his loss.