Aiyedatiwa Mourns Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has sent a condolence message to the Afenifere and the family of Pa Ayo Adebanjo over the death of the nonagenarian leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Adebanjo, a factional leader of Afenifere died at the age of 96 on Friday, February 14.

In his condolence message, Aiyedatiwa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said Adebanjo lived a life dedicated to serving the people.

The governor said “Throughout his lifetime, Pa Adebanjo demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the values of democracy, justice, and equality in Nigeria.

“His tireless efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity have left an indelible mark on our country’s history.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and citizens.

