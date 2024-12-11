Aiyedatiwa Mourns Death Of LCDA Boss

""" """

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has described as a painful loss to the state the death of Owonola Emmanuel Abiodun, the Vice Chairman of Ikale North Local Council Development Area (LCDA)

Owonola, popularly known as Equity, died after a brief illness on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed sadness over the death of Owonola, describing him as a passionate young man who committed his energy to positive activism, social services, and community development.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said: “It saddens me to learn of the unfortunate demise of Owonola Emmanuel Abiodun.

“He was a reflection of our deliberate effort to involve the youthful population in the governance of Ondo State.

“I found in him a passionate youth who brought so much equity to the political firmament of Ondo State as an intrepid youth who followed the truth without recourse to fearful consequences.

“Ikaleland and Ondo State have lost a gem but I take solace in the huge testaments of his good works by all and sundries.

“On behalf of the government of Ondo State, I commiserate with every member of his family, his numerous friends and associates on this painful exit.

“I pray that God will comfort us all. He will be sorely missed.”

