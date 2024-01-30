Aiyedatiwa Monitors Compliance With Orders On Road Projects

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has begun the inspection of ongoing road projects in the State to ensure compliance with the order for all contractors handling road projects to return to the site.

The Governor had ordered all contractors handling road projects across the State to immediately return to sites and ensure the timely completion of the projects.

Aiyedatiwa, who was on an inspection visit to the sites promised that his administration would re-engineer road infrastructure in the State, starting from Akure, the State capital.

The governor inspected two of the ongoing road projects in Akure: Oda road dualisation and the flyover at Onyearugbulem/Irese road.

Aiyedatiwa was accompanied by top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Omojuwa, and the Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele and officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure, led by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Allen Idowu.

Speaking during the inspection at the site of the Oda road dualization, Aiyedatiwa underscored his commitment towards fulfilling the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s vision by prioritizing the completion of unfinished projects.

He emphasised the importance of delivering the Oda road before the onset of the rainy season, pledging the government’s support to the contractor to ensure timely completion.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated the administration’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens.

Engr. Allen Idowu, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure, noted that the project has gained momentum, with contractors resuming work following the governor’s encouragement.

Idowu affirmed that significant strides have been made, attributing the improved pace to well-organized mobilization efforts. He announced a promising outlook, with the first phase of the project slated for completion within the next two months.

At the flyover site, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated the administration’s commitment to alleviating traffic congestion and improving road connectivity with the project.

He acknowledged the late governor’s initiative of the project and assured prompt completion, while also commending the dedication of the contractors and the community to the project’s timely delivery.

Also, Engr. Allen Idowu highlighted the significant progress in the construction of the flyover. He outlined the completion of foundation work and the erection of piers, indicating a 40% completion milestone. Notably, he added, provisions have been made for future dualization, demonstrating foresight in infrastructure planning.

The representative of the Gbeleaje Community, Mr Bunmi Falodun, commended the government’s proactive approach to the project’s execution, pledging the community’s support and solidarity with the governor’s future endeavours.