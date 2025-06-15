Aiyedatiwa Mobilises Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared the unwavering support of the government and people of Ondo State for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking in Akure during a courtesy visit by coordinators of The Lucky Guy (TLG), a political group mobilising grassroots support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition under the banner of Asiwaju Datiwa, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for enhancing states’ developmental capacity through improved fiscal support.

He said President Tinubu’s economic reforms had significantly boosted revenue allocations to states, reducing the need for borrowing to execute projects or pay salaries.

“Under the Renewed Hope administration, Ondo State has experienced an unprecedented level of federal presence and support,” the Governor said.

“We’ve seen the dualisation of the Ore-Ondo-Akure Road, the establishment of the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which passes through our state. We’ve also received an aviation institution and several federal appointments for our sons and daughters.”

“With these achievements and more, Ondo State has every reason to fully support President Tinubu’s re-election. In 2023, we gave him 69 percent of the total votes. In 2027, we are determined to surpass that,” Aiyedatiwa added.

He commended TLG for its innovation, passion, and intellectual engagement in the state’s political development, urging its members to remain sincere, loyal, and truthful in their advocacy.

“What you are doing goes beyond supporting a candidate — it’s about working for a better Ondo State. As you take this message to the people, do so with honesty and commitment,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also called on the group to intensify efforts to mobilise more supporters for the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially at the grassroots level, in preparation for the next general elections.

The Convener of TLG, Hon. MoyinOlorun Ogunwumiju, stated that the group was established to promote the political ideals and leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“We are ready to serve as your foot soldiers across all 18 local government areas. We are eager to take on greater responsibilities as part of the Asiwaju Datiwa 2027 project,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director General, Mobilization, Hon. Muritala Suleiman, explained that TLG was inspired by Governor Aiyedatiwa’s name to provide a political platform for youths who are loyal to the Governor and seeking avenues to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

He highlighted the group’s active role during the last gubernatorial election, including door-to-door campaigns and the deployment of campaign materials across major towns in the state.

Suleiman congratulated the Governor on his victory at the election tribunal and on his first 100 days in office, urging him to consider more youth participation in his administration through appointments.

Share