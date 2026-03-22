Aiyedatiwa, Kayode, Afenifere Hail Arogbofa At 87

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, former Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode and Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political group, have paid glowing tribute to elder statesman, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, describing him as a towering figure whose life embodies intellectual depth, moral authority, and enduring relevance in public service.

Speaking at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), during the presentation of books and the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Fellowship investiture into the Hall of Fame, organised to mark Arogbofa’s 87th birthday, Aiyedatiwa stressed the importance of honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

The Governor noted that Arogbofa’s life transcends mere longevity and represents a body of work that has shaped political, cultural and moral thought.

According to the governor, “At this age, we are not merely celebrating the passage of time, but honouring a life that has become an institution in itself, ” saying that the elder statesman occupies a prominent place in the history of the Yoruba people.

Describing the Afenifere chieftain as “a pillar and a compass” in the evolution of democratic ideals, the Governor commended Arogbofa’s consistency, clarity of conviction, and commitment to service.

The Governor noted that Arogbofa’s years of service, including his role as Secretary-General in a socio-political movement, exemplified loyalty, discipline, and institutional memory, describing them as qualities essential for the sustainability of any movement.

He added that the ANA Fellowship investiture was a fitting recognition not only of Arogbofa’s literary contributions but also of his role in shaping enduring ideas and narratives.

The Governor described elders like Arogbofa as part of the “moral infrastructure” of the state, noting that their presence serves as a check on leadership and governance.

He commended Arogbofa for mentoring generations, defending ideals, and remaining steadfast even when compromise might have been expedient.

He said, “At 87, you have shown that relevance is not measured by position but by impact; not by noise but by depth; not by years lived but by values sustained.”

The Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Defence, Kayode, said the event was organised to celebrate works to which the celebrant had devoted his life.

Kayode, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, emphasised that Arogbofa’s lifestyle serves as a lesson to younger generations, challenging them to cultivate the habit of reading and writing.

According to him, the octogenarian’s book on Afenifere provided much-needed clarity on the organisation’s identity and purpose, stressing that the book opens new vistas for Afenifere to expand its scope and become more dynamic.

Kayode said, “Anyone who can understand Afenifere will appreciate that it is a huge compendium of history’s background and evolution. He has summarised it and given us a clearer idea. Afenifere’s role is to ensure that Yoruba culture and ethos do not fade away.

“It must not become fossilised or antiquated; rather, it should be rejuvenated by bringing in younger generations. That is what Baba has tried to do, and we are grateful to him for that.”

Also, the Secretary General of Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said, “There is so much to celebrate about Chief Sehinde Arogbofa. His 87 years have been most accomplished in every aspect of life. He is an educationist, a celebrated author, and one of the icons in the struggle for the creation of the old Ondo State.

“I became so close to him in the National Caucus of Afenifere and as a member of the 2014 National Conference. He was about the longest serving Secretary General of Afenifere, and I feel honoured taking over from him since 2021.”

In a book review, Prof. Femi Mimiko, who was represented by the Vice-Chancellor of Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Prof. Francis Ayodeji Gbore, described the books as thought-provoking and well-researched works that address key issues in society.

According to him, the book stands out for its relevance in today’s world, offering practical insights for readers across different backgrounds.