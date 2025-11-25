Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates Special Advisers, DG, Ondo State Law Commission

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has sworn in newly appointed and reappointed Special Advisers, along with the Director-General of the Performance and Projects Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

The governor also formally inaugurated the new Chairman and members of the Ondo State Law Commission.

Describing the occasion as “a solemn affirmation of our commitment to people-centred leadership, efficient governance and public service driven by integrity,” Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasised that governance is not about the preservation of power but the selfless deployment of authority for the advancement of human dignity.

He described the event as a reaffirmation of the administration’s social contract with the people of Ondo State.

“The appointments being formalised today are the product of careful consideration, rigorous and merit-based evaluation.

They embody our strategic intent to sustain a team of tested professionals and patriotic citizens whose competence and character will continue to enrich good governance and the delivery of dividends of good governance in our Sunshine State,” the governor said.

He noted that while some appointees return to familiar responsibilities due to outstanding performance, others are new entrants expected to bring fresh ideas, perspectives, and vigour to government operations.

The Special Advisers sworn in included Hon. Olugbenga Omole (Transport), Comrade Gani Mohammed (Special Duties and Strategy), Allen Sowore (Communication and Strategy), Dr. Summy Smart Francis (Entrepreneurship & Innovation), Dr. Tunji Rhema (Environment), Mrs. Kikelomo Ikuomola (Public Affairs & Intergovernmental Relations), Engr Wale Aladenusi (Marine & Blue Economy), Kolawole Babatunde (Legislative and Party Affairs), and Igbekele Akinrinwa (Local Government Affairs).

Governor Aiyedatiwa charged the Special Advisers to approach their roles with humility, diligence, and a keen sense of responsibility, stressing that their offices were not merely positions of proximity to power but opportunities to shape policies, provide sound counsel, and ensure coherence in programme implementation across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Speaking on the responsibilities of the newly appointed Director-General of PPIMU, the governor highlighted the technical and ethical demands of the office, including standardised project monitoring, reporting, judicious use of resources, fiscal responsibility, and coordination across government to deliver the “OUR EASE” agenda efficiently, focusing on time, cost, quality, and flexibility.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also inaugurated the Ondo State Law Commission, appointing Mr. Femi Okunjemiruwa as Chairman alongside members Olufemi Mayor Omosua (North), Raymond Olaleye Ogunmoyero (Central), Oladehingbe Sunday (Central), and Tope Olajube (North).

He tasked the Commission to review and reform the State’s legal framework to make it more just, effective, and adaptable to society’s evolving needs, expressing confidence that their experience, integrity, and professionalism would positively influence legislation in Ondo State.

He reiterated that public office is a sacred duty, not a privilege for self-enrichment, urging appointees to approach all tasks with intellectual curiosity, urgency, and consciousness of posterity.

“The applause that greets your appointment today must be matched by the applause that greets your performance tomorrow. We will note efforts, but we value results more. Let your work be your loudest testimony,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to progressive ideals, equity, efficiency, and empowerment, highlighting achievements in agriculture, food security, education, urban renewal, economic growth, rural access, and security.

He noted that these initiatives continue to position Ondo State as an investment destination and pave the way for an industrialised State.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, Special Adviser on Transport, Olugbenga Omole, thanked the governor for the appointments and assured him of their loyalty and commitment to the State, promising impactful work that will reach every corner of Ondo State in the years ahead.