Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates Secretariat For Monarchs In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the traditional institution, describing it as a vital pillar of governance, peace, and development in the State.

Aiyedatiwa said this during the commissioning of the Secretariat of the Ondo State Council of Obas along Igbatoro Road, in Akure, the state capital.

The Governor noted that the facility symbolized the state government’s deep respect for royal fathers and its recognition of their critical role in ensuring societal harmony and progress.

Aiyedatiwa congratulated Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, Odundun II, the Deji of Akure Kingdom and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, under whose leadership the edifice was completed. He praised the traditional rulers for their wisdom and contributions to the peace and development of Ondo State.

According to him “This Secretariat stands as a symbol of respect and recognition for the crucial role that our traditional institutions play in governance.

“It will undoubtedly, serve as a center for administrative excellence, a hub for consultations, and a meeting point for deliberations that will positively impact the development of Ondo State.”

The Governor assured the people of the state that his administration remains committed to strengthening traditional institutions and delivering the dividends of good governance.

In his goodwill message, Oba Aladelusi commended the governor for his unwavering support and for delivering a befitting edifice that will serve as a unifying hub for the state’s monarchs.

He noted that the secretariat would facilitate improved coordination among traditional rulers and enhance their contributions to governance and community development.

The monarch also thanked the governor for approving a five per cent allocation of the monthly allowance to royal fathers, describing it as a clear demonstration of his commitment to preserving traditional values and strengthening the role of the traditional institution in governance.

In his welcome address, Engr. Olawoye Ayorinde Abiola, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing thanked the governor for his support for the completion of the project after 20 years of abandonment.

In his remarks, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, praised Governor Aiyedatiwa as a visionary leader who truly values the traditional institution. He acknowledged the governor’s deep respect for royal fathers, describing him as “our man” and a servant leader committed to the welfare of the people.

