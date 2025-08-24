The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on residents of the state to support efforts aimed at providing quality mental health care for patients, regardless of their background or socio-economic status.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made this appeal on Saturday, August 23, at the inauguration of the Minds Medical Specialist Hospital and Drug Rehabilitation Centre, a neuropsychiatric facility located in Ondo town.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the hospital was established by Dr. Jibayo Adeleye, a medical doctor and former Special Adviser to the governor on Health Matters.

Aiyedatiwa’s call came as stakeholders in the health sector raised concerns over the rising prevalence of mental health disorders and the growing abuse of hard drugs in Nigeria, calling for immediate and proactive measures to address the situation.

The new medical facility, according to the governor, is to create a system that provides high-standard, affordable mental health services to the people.

READ ALSO

He said, “We are saying that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. We are affirming that every individual deserves access to quality mental health care, regardless of their background or socio-economic status.

“Let us break the stigma surrounding mental health and drug addiction. Let us seek help when we need it, and let us support those who are struggling.

He continued, “Minds Medica’s mission to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality mental health services is a bold commitment to preserving the values and total well-being of our people in body, mind, and spirit.

“We are not only opening the doors to a new healthcare facility; we are also sending a powerful message that mental health matters.”

Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, Founder of the Facility, also remarked that the establishment was created to challenge inaccessible mental health treatments and curb drug addictions, particularly in Ondo State.

“Mental ailment is not the end of life. It is actually treatable. In Ondo State, there is only one spot where you can be treated for mental illness or drug addiction, and that is the neuropsychiatric hospital in Akure, which is being run by the government.

“With the rate of intake of hard drugs and mental issues in the country, we need to be very worried as a country. We need to be proactive. The problem is huge; it is an underestimation that it is a problem. “Drug abuse is an epidemic in our society. It is an emergency; it is a problem everybody must be alert to in order to stamp it out of our society. It is a big problem, and we need to work seriously on it.” On the same note, Dr Dokun Adedeji, a mental health practitioner, revealed that 25 to 30 per cent of Nigerians suffer from mental health ailments “From estimates, about 25% to 30% of Nigerians have one mental issue or another. And even they say about 15% in the course of their lifetime will have it. “People can be helped and then live a better life, and they become productive. So it’s not a condemnation. But I think the problem in Nigeria is the stigma,” he stressed.