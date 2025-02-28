Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates New Cabinet Members, Demands Performance

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has said his team is in a hurry to fulfill the promises made to the people of the state.

Aiyedatiwa said this at the inauguration of two reappointed commissioners and newly appointed Secretary to the State Government and Special Advisers, yesterday in Akure.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to rapid and effective governance, and charged the officials to immediately settle into their roles and deliver tangible results.

Those inaugurated include; Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as Secretary to the State Government, Dr Olukayode Ajulo (SAN) as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mrs Omowumi Isaac as Commissioner for Finance.

Others are; Mr Johnson Alabi as Special Adviser on Power, Mrs Seun Osamaye as Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Comrade Bola Taiwo as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties.

Also sworn in were Prof. Simidele Odimayo as Special Adviser on Health and Mr Abiola Olawoye as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing.

”We demand excellent performance from all appointees, for that is the primary reason we were voted into office by the good people of Ondo State,” he said.

