Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates e-HEART Steering C’ttee

On Sunday, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, inaugurated a Steering Committee for the e-HEART Initiative, a program designed to enhance electricity access in key sectors, including health, education, agriculture, rural development, and transportation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the committee’s role is to oversee the successful implementation of the initiative in the state.

He noted that Ondo is one of the first states in Nigeria to adopt the program, which is a collaboration between the Federal Government, the private sector, and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

According to him, the initiative is a deliberate effort to improve the welfare of rural dwellers by leveraging electricity to drive development.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding power infrastructure, stressing that the state is already making moves to enhance electricity generation and regulation.

He urged the committee to develop a strong implementation framework and assured them of adequate funding to ensure its success.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Power, Johnson Alabi, who chairs the committee, explained that the initiative is a high-impact program designed to provide sustainable electricity to rural areas.

He revealed that the funding structure for the project would be shared among partners in a 60:30:10 ratio and described it as a major step toward advancing socio-economic development in the state.

He commended the Governor for his swift approval of the initiative, describing it as a clear demonstration of his dedication to the well-being of the people.

On behalf of the committee, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Ibrahim Olabode Yusuf, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his commitment to development.

He pledged that the committee would work diligently to ensure the successful execution of the project.

The inauguration was attended by Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, Secretary to the State Government Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff Segun Omojuwa, and Permanent Secretaries of the participating ministries.

