Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates 32.7km Alape-Araromi Road

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of riverine communities, especially oil-producing areas of the State.

The Governor stated this on Tuesday when he commissioned the rehabilitated 32.7km Alape Junction-Araromi Seaside Road in Ilaje Local Government area, a project of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Aiyedatiwa highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to transform the oil-producing areas through critical infrastructure projects aimed at alleviating long-standing challenges.

The Governor said, “We aim to improve essential facilities, including roads, electricity, clean water, land reclamation, and shoreline protection to reduce eliminating the longstanding challenges that our communities face in this region.

“All these are geared towards making life more bearable for our people in the riverine areas of the State.

“Today, it is evident that this road is already positively impacting the lives of the people as envisioned by our administration.

“Our government’s focus is on projects that bring positive change and improve the well-being of all residents.”

Reflecting on the broader developmental strides achieved, particularly in Ilaje and Ese-Odo mandate areas, Aiyedatiwa remarked, “The mandate areas of Ilaje and Ese-Odo have experienced significant growth, marked by several remarkable projects.

“These include, but are not limited to, the construction of a 1,000-meter concrete walkway with jetties at Obe Nla, the 28.5km Aboto – Atijere Road, a Mini Water Treatment Scheme at Molutehin, and the establishment of the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Ugbonla.

“Moving forward, our government has put in place plans to commence other developmental projects. These include the construction of the 4.72km Ugbonla – Erunna Road with a bridge across the Erunna River; the distribution of 2,000 electricity prepaid meters, and the construction of concrete landing jetties in 18 communities across Ilaje and Ese-Odo LGAs.”

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to educational advancement, he added, “In furtherance of our commitment to education development, we will be distributing 2,000 sets of twin lockers (desks and chairs) with essential textbooks in English and science subjects to schools in riverine communities in Ilaje and Ese-Odo LGAs. Additionally, plans are underway to renovate 21 public primary and secondary schools in this area.”

In her welcome address, Princess Abike Bayo-Ilawole, the Secretary of OSOPADEC, stressed the transformative impact of the new infrastructure on the lives of people in the oil-producing areas of Ondo State.

She expressed deep appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering commitment to developing the riverine communities and prioritising projects that directly improve the quality of life for residents.

“This road is more than just an infrastructure project; it represents a lifeline for our communities, connecting us to economic opportunities and enhancing access to essential services,” she stated.

She acknowledged the governor’s dedication to supporting OSOPADEC’s vision and for enabling the commission to execute its mandate of fostering sustainable development across the oil-producing areas.

Share

Please follow and like us: