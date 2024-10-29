Aiyedatiwa Has Demonstrated Effective Leadership –Lawson

Share

Comrade Olufemi Lawson is the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the chances of the governor in the forthcoming governorship election and his achievements so far

Let’s start with an overview of the achievements of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa since he assumed office on December 27, 2023. What stands out the most?

Governor Aiyedatiwa has made significant strides in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

His commitment to improving road networks is currently facilitating better connectivity across the state, while his healthcare initiatives have increased access to quality medical services for our citizens.

Recall that this administration is just 10 months in the saddle, owing to the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as the governor of Ondo State, following the unfortunate death of his former boss and predecessor, late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Therefore, it is a determination on the part of Governor Aiyedatiwa to ensure that projects initiated and were yet to be completed by his predecessor are given priority and completed as and when due.

Can you elaborate on specific infrastructure projects that have been completed or initiated under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration?

Certainly, key projects include the rehabilitation of major roads across the three senatorial districts of the state and the construction of new ones to enhance transportation, especially between the rural communities and our urban areas, which is a major step at boosting food production and empowering our local communities.

Additionally, we’ve seen similar developments in other sectors and this is no doubt currently boosting our local economies.

How has the governor’s administration addressed the issue of education in Ondo State?

The governor has prioritized education by increasing funding for schools, renovating dilapidated classrooms, and implementing scholarship programs and bursaries for students of Ondo State origin.

The state is also wholly responsible for the payment of fees for school certificate leaving examinations, among other interventions. The administration is also currently investing in initiatives to equip students with the necessary skills for the future.

In terms of healthcare, what initiatives have Governor Aiyedatiwa launched to improve the well-being of the people?

The administration is currently embarking on the recruitment of a good number of healthcare workers, across the primary and secondary healthcare institutions.

Recently, the governor launched the Orange Health Insurance Initiative, a programme targeted at residents of the State in the informal sector, and covers treatment of malaria, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, common infections; surgeries for appendicitis, hernia, fibroid, enlarged prostate, antenatal services, child delivery, including caesarean section, postnatal services, neonatal services, and immunization services, among others.

The scheme provides affordable access to healthcare for all citizens, reducing the financial burden of medical expenses.

The November 16 governorship election is approaching. Why do you believe Governor Aiyedatiwa is the best candidate for reelection?

Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated effective leadership and a genuine commitment to the people of Ondo State.

His track record of tangible achievements and his inclusive governance approach make him the ideal candidate. He listens to the people and addresses their needs.

How do you respond to critics who claim that the governor’s achievements are not enough?

Criticism is part of governance, but it’s important to recognize that change takes time.

The governor is laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

We invite critics to engage with us constructively to discuss how we can collectively build a better Ondo State.

Can you speak to the governor’s efforts in promoting youth empowerment and job creation?

Absolutely! The administration has initiated various skill acquisition programs and supported small and medium enterprises through grants and loans. We also collaborate with private sectors to create jobs, particularly in agriculture and technology.

What role does public enlightenment play in the governor’s administration, and how have you contributed?

Public enlightenment is crucial for fostering transparency and accountability. My office has been conducting awareness campaigns to inform citizens about government policies and programs.

We ensure that the community is engaged and informed about how they can benefit from various initiatives.

We consistently worked with the media in keeping not just Ondo State people aware, but also the general public about the ongoing transformational leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa in Ondo State.

How do you see the future of Ondo State under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership?

The future is bright. With continued focus on development, security, and public welfare, I believe Ondo State will emerge as a model for progress in Nigeria.

The governor’s vision for the next four years is ambitious yet attainable and we are committed to making it a reality.

