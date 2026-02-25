Aiyedatiwa Hails The Alternative Bank As Key Partner For Economic Growth

The Alternative Bank (AltBank) has continued its national expansion drive with the launch of a new branch in Ondo State, reinforcing its commitment to deepening ethical finance and driving inclusive economic growth across Nigeria.

A statement yesterday said the commissioning ceremony was headlined by the Governor of Ondo State, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, represented by the Chief of Staff to the State Government, Prince Olusegun Omojuwa.

The event attracted a high-profile audience, including captains of industry, religious leaders, and traditional rulers, signalling strong state-wide support for the bank’s entry. Governor Aiyedatiwa underscored the importance of financial institutions in economic development.

“The pivotal role of financial institutions to economic growth and development of any economy cannot be overemphasised. It provides access to capital, supporting small and medium-scale enterprises and encouraging savings.

Therefore, I have no doubt in my mind that the presence of The Alternative Bank in Ondo State will deepen financial services, create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activities across various sectors,” he said.

“The Alternative Bank’s focus on ethical banking, innovation, inclusive finance aligns with our vision of shared prosperity and sustainable development. I encourage the Bank to design products and services that will resonate with the indigenes of the state and emerging industries.

By doing so, the Bank will not only achieve commercial success but also make meaningful impact on livelihoods,” Aiyedatiwa added.

With Ondo State’s economy anchored largely on agriculture, particularly cocoa production, poultry farming, and other cash crops, alongside a growing SME and trade ecosystem, AltBank is deploying sector specific financing solutions tailored to these strengths.

For cocoa aggregators, processors and poultry operators, the bank will provide production financing, facility expansion support, machinery lease structures, and structured trade facilities under its joint venture and cost-plus financing models, with transaction cycles of up to 180 days for commodity trades and longer-term structured asset financing for equipment and infrastructure.

In addition, AltBank will support export-oriented agribusinesses through Letters of Credit and commodity backed trade finance, ensuring that local producers can scale beyond state borders.