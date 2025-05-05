Aiyedatiwa Hails Lion Club’s Contribution To Society

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has acknowledged the vital role Lions Club International plays in shaping the values, development, and capacity of indigenes, especially the vulnerable in the community.

The Governor said such interventions would go a long way to complement the efforts of his administration in alleviating the plight of the underprivileged in the society.

Speaking at the Charter Presentation Ceremony and Swearing-in of Lion Adedayo Akindele, organised by Lions International District 404-A4, Nigeria held in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast local government,

Aiyedatiwa said that the event marks not just a formal transition, but a moment of deep responsibility and renewed commitment to service.”

The governor who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi advised the newly sworn in officers to be diligent in running the activities of the body.

His words “As new officers take the oath of leadership, they step into roles that demand integrity, diligence and a clear vision for progress not only for your organization but also for the broader community”.

“Let this ceremony be more than a celebration. Let it be a pledge to lead with purpose to inspire trust and to work collaboratively towards goals that uplift our State.

“We remain committed to partnerships that enhance good governance, youth empowerment, and sustainable development across all sectors.

“To the newly sworn in officers, I urge you to lead with courage, to listen as much as you speak, and to continually place service above self. Let your tenure be marked by achievements, transparency and meaningful impact”.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Charter Presentation Committee, Stephen Bolawole expressed gratitude for being able to witness the first of it’s kind in Akoko land as a whole.

According to him “Today, a seed is sown. A light is lit not merely for illumination but for transgenerational guidance. It is the awakening of a new spirit of Service, compassion and of purposeful community among the people of ‘Oloke Meji Tako Tabo’”.

“Lions Club International stands upon a noble creed. Each letter is a torch. Each word is a solemn vow, seeking to uplift the lowly, to feed the hungry, to shield the blind and to gladden the face of the earth with acts of benevolence. Let us not tarry nor look back one in all in the spirit of unity and lift high the banner of service“.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Olawale Jegede while appreciating members said Lions are serving a world in need with over 1.5 million members, 49 thousand Lions Club in over 200 countries worldwide and has a huge fund of over 2 billion Dollars to render for service to humanity.

He beckoned all to join in helping Ikare Diaspora Lions Club to achieve the aim of fund-raising for the community so that the club can succeed remarkably.

The President of Akure-Owena Lions Club, Akinola Falusi, expressed gratitude that humanitarianism has been brought to his hometown which he said would aid in elevating the well-being of the downtrodden in the community.

Giving his remarks, the District Governor, Engr. Osadebamwen Okoro emphasized that there is no better job as when service is being rendered to humanity.

He commended the guiding Lions for their efforts and charged the new officers to excel in their responsibilities.

The Celebrant and Charter President of Ikare Diaspora Lions Club, Lion Adedayo Akindele, in his acceptance speech, gave gratitude to God and appreciation to the initiator of the club, Olatunji Jubreel, and the guiding Lions for their support and mentorship.

Akindele expressed his delight that Ikare Diaspora Lions Club had come to fruition in only less than three months and, during his time for the benefit of Ikare Indigenes especially the downtrodden.

According to him, the vision is to make a profound impact in the lives of the less privileged in the community, stressing that his administration will focus on initiatives that promote education, health and empowerment that will drive positive changes and transform lives.

Akindele said “We will be committed to those humanitarian services that are in consonance with the global cause of our organisation, the Lions Club International, without any ulterior motive or competition with the government but to essentially complement communal and governmental initiatives.

While promising to continue to do all within his power to impact the less privileged and the vulnerable in the community, Lion Adedayo Akindele announced that the new Club has early in the day donated wheel Chairs worth several millions of naira to Otun Ireti School for the Physically Impaired in Ikare-Akoko before the commencement of the investiture programme.

A major aspect of the ceremony was the induction and installation of the Charter President and new club officers.

