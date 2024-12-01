Aiyedatiwa Hails FUTA Over Contributions to Technology, Innovations

Share

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has commended the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) for championing academic excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

The Governor gave the commendation during the 34th and 35th convocation ceremonies of the University on Saturday.

In his goodwill message, the Governor congratulated the graduands, commending their perseverance and dedication, which culminated in their academic success.

Governor Aiyedatiwa lauded FUTA’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, and the university management for their exceptional contributions to education, research, and technological innovation.

He said: “You have transformed FUTA into a world-class institution with groundbreaking achievements, the caliber of graduates this university consistently produces is a testament to your resilience and commitment to excellence.”

The Governor urged the graduands to be exemplary ambassadors of the institution by upholding the virtues of integrity, hard work, and resilience.

He reminded them of the competitive nature of the global landscape and encouraged them to use their knowledge and skills to positively impact society and their communities.

He assured the university community of continued collaboration and an enabling environment to promote academic development and innovation.

