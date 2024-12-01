Aiyedatiwa Hails FUTA Over Contributions To Technology, Innovation

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) for championing academic excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

The Governor spoke at the commendation during the 34th and 35th convocation ceremonies of the university on Saturday.

In his goodwill message, the Governor congratulated the graduates, commending their perseverance and dedication, which culminated in their academic success.

Aiyedatiwa lauded FUTA’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, and the university management for their exceptional contributions to education, research, and technological innovation.

He said, “You have transformed FUTA into a world-class institution with groundbreaking achievements; the caliber of graduates this university consistently produces is a testament to your resilience and commitment to excellence.”

The Governor urged the graduates to be exemplary ambassadors of the institution by upholding the virtues of integrity, hard work, and resilience.

He reminded them of the competitive nature of the global landscape and encouraged them to use their knowledge and skills to positively impact society and their communities.

He assured the university community of continued collaboration and an enabling environment to promote academic development and innovation.

According to him “In the years ahead, we shall continue to look forward to the University Community for all-round collaboration in the onerous task of building a more virile and prosperous Ondo State.

“On our part as a government, we urge you to count on our administration to continue to provide an enabling atmosphere required for flourishing academic development, innovation, enterprise, and knowledge.

“We share a collective vision and mission towards nation-building in support of the RENEWED HOPE Agenda of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”, he added.

In outlining his vision for Ondo State, encapsulated in the development agenda, “Our Ease”, the Governor emphasized the importance of security, urban and rural development, industrialization, healthcare, education, and sustainable agriculture, calling for collective efforts in building a prosperous State.

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oladiji, emphasized that the institution remains committed to fostering excellence in education, research, and innovation.

She congratulated the graduates, describing them as the pride of FUTA. She commended their hard work, dedication, and resilience, which have led to their academic achievements.

Professor Oladiji, who highlighted FUTA’s ongoing commitment to its mission of advancing education through innovation in science, technology, and engineering, thanked Ondo State Government for its continuous support for education.

