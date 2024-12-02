Aiyedatiwa Hails Court Ruling On Election Eligibility Case

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, hailed the Federal High Court’s ruling dismissing the suit filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi challenging his election eligibility, calling it a relief from distractions.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal High Court struck out the case filed by Agboola Ajayi, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the recently conducted Ondo gubernatorial election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, through his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, expressed relief at the ruling, describing it as a significant victory and a resolution to lingering uncertainties.

“This judgment is a positive outcome, bringing an end to unnecessary distractions and reaffirming my focus on governance,” he stated.

The lawsuit had earlier raised concerns over the governor’s qualifications for the election, sparking debates within the political landscape.

However, the court’s decision affirmed Aiyedatiwa’s eligibility, effectively silencing opposition claims.

The ruling not only solidifies Aiyedatiwa’s position as governor but also strengthens confidence in the electoral process, putting to rest any doubts about his mandate

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises.

He emphasized that governance will remain his top priority now that this legal hurdle has been cleared.

