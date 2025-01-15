Aiyedatiwa Grants N35m Interest-Free Loan To Widows Of Dead Soldiers

Share

The governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has granted an interest-free loan of thirty-five million naira to the widows of fallen heroes in the state in commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The interest-free loan was part of the government’s commitment to empowering the families of the fallen heroes.

Speaking during the armed forces remembrance day celebration in Akure on Wednesday, the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, said the gesture was a way of supporting the families of the fallen heroes to be self-reliant.

His words “The Micro-Credit Loan Scheme to the widows of the departed heroes, which is at zero interest rate, remains a unique programme that will be sustained irrespective of the economic situation

“The sum of N35 million only has been approved this year to accommodate more than the number that was considered last year. While assuring you that we shall continue to make the loan more accessible, we are equally appealing to the beneficiaries to join hands with the government to make the programme sustainable by making repayment of the loan their top priority.”

The governor assured the security agencies that his administration will continue to make the loan disbursement as a component of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day every year.

“As a mark of our continual support to the widows and dependents of the fallen heroes, we have made the disbursement of interest-free loans to be part of the annual celebration in Ondo state, and the same will be replicated this year.

“For beneficiaries that can fully repay the loan before the next celebration, the loan shall not be a yearly affair for them; rather they will have the opportunity to access even higher amount immediately they can defray whatever amount that is advanced to them,” the governor reiterated.

In her remarks, the state commissioner for women’s affairs and social development, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi, appreciated the governor for coming to the plight of the widows of the fallen heroes in the state, adding that the state government had earlier committed some resources to the emblem appeal that would also go into the widows’ empowerment.

On his part, the Chairman of the Ondo state legion, Retired Colonel Olu Apata, thanked the governor for the provision of a free-interest loan to the widows, urging them to make good use of the loan and ensure quick repayment.

Appreciating the gesture on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state coordinator of the Military Widows’ Association (MIWA), Amusa Alarape, said the loan will go a long way in boosting their businesses and supporting their families. She thanked the government for making the loan disbursement an annual ritual and pledged that they would use the money judiciously.

The highlight of the event was the final parade and laying of wreaths by the governor and other top military officers, including the commander of 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, Major Gen. John Lar.

