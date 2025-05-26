Aiyedatiwa Gives Time-Lag For Completion Of Judiciary Complex

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has assured the citizens of the timely completion of the judiciary complex named after the immediate past governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Aiyedatiwa who paid an unscheduled visit to the new judiciary complex expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the job done by the contractor handling the project.

Speaking after inspecting the project, Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism that the project would be delivered on schedule. The complex would include a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and modern parking facilities.

The governor said the project is designed to create a conducive environment for the administration of justice and to speed up the dispensation of justice in the state.

He said: “I am happy with how the project is going. From what I have seen today, the work is going very fast with high quality and this is an indication that the project will be completed as planned.

Share