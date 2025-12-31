The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday forwarded the draft of the new tax bill for the state to the state House of Assembly for legislative consideration.

According to the content of the draft, the new tax bill is expected to take effect in barely 24 hours, as the Federal Government has declared the commencement of the implementation by January 1, 2026.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, after the State Executive Council meeting which took place on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday, the meeting was presided over by the governor.

According to him, the state government had given approval for a new tax bill to be submitted to the Assembly to undergo legislative reviews and debate for onward passage.

He added that the development is aligned with the state’s commitment to harmonise its fiscal policies with the upcoming new federation tax law, which is set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

He said, “The new bill is designed to ensure that Ondo State’s tax framework operates in tandem with national standards under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and related reforms, promoting efficiency, transparency, and sustainable revenue generation for the benefit of all residents.

“By adopting these measures, the state aims to foster economic growth, improve public services, and create a more equitable tax environment that supports businesses and individuals alike, including relief for low-income earners and small businesses.

“This approval marks a proactive step towards integrating Ondo State into the evolving national tax landscape. It will enable us to better serve our people while contributing to Nigeria’s broader economic objectives.”

The AG, as the bill would be transmitted to the Assembly, urged the public to participate in the process and remain open to constructive feedback from stakeholders.

Also speaking after the meeting, the state Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip, disclosed that the state government had declared Friday, January 2, 2026, a work-free day for the state civil servants

He said the holiday was designed to give workers adequate time to return from the New Year holiday. The federal government had earlier declared January 1 as a public holiday.

Philip described the decision as a relief for workers and urged public servants and members of the public to take note of the revised resumption date, noting that the new resumption day (Monday, January 5) would feature the state’s customary first workday prayer meeting at the Governor’s Office complex.