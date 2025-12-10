Aiyedatiwa Flags Off Rehabilitation Of Owena Dam

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has announced that pipe-borne water will soon return to homes across the state, declaring an end to decades of chronic water scarcity.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, during the official flag-off of the AFD and AfDB-assisted Urban Water Supply Projects at the Owena Dam in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area.

Aiyedatiwa described the event as the revival of a long-abandoned vision and a renewed promise of safe, clean and sustainable water for residents who have endured years of dry taps and unreliable supply.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the project will rehabilitate the Owena Water Treatment Plant, build 7,500m³ reservoirs, lay new transmission pipelines to Akure and expand distribution networks across seven local government areas, including Akure South, Akure North, Idanre, Ifedore, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, Ondo East and Ondo West.

The governor stressed that no community would be left behind, adding that the dam would support additional opportunities in irrigation, fisheries, renewable energy and tourism.

As part of the launch, Aiyedatiwa unveiled Water Quality Testing Kits and Water Treatment Tablets for households and communities to combat waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

He also introduced mobile solar-powered irrigation pumps for farmers, which he described as one of the most comprehensive agricultural support initiatives in the state’s recent history.

Representing the Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Ayo Adekoya-Benson commended the project as the most significant water intervention in Akure in decades.

He noted that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources worked closely with the state to ensure clean water access and improved sanitation.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Public Sanitation and Hygiene, Ayodele Akande, called the event a historic breakthrough, recalling that the last major intervention, the 2009 Owena Dam project failed to reach full potential. He said the new phase would finally close long-standing gaps in treatment, transmission and distribution.

Project Manager of the African Growth Together Fund (AGTF), Engr. Kehinde Michael, highlighted the funding structure: AfDB – $142m, AGTF – $20m, Ondo State – $36.9m, and Federal Government – $2.5m. He said the project includes 44.73km of transmission lines, 691.32km of distribution pipelines, rehabilitation of treatment plants in multiple locations and extensive customer metering.

AfDB representative, Dr Abdul Kamara, described the initiative as transformative and aligned with the state’s development priorities in health, infrastructure and human capital. He said access to safe water reduces disease burden, improves the learning environment and strengthens the state’s investment climate.

Governor Aiyedatiwa later inspected the Owena facility and laid the foundation for the new office complex and laboratory of the Ondo State Water Corporation in Akure.

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; SSG Dr Taiwo Fasoranti; Head of Service Mr Bayo Philip; traditional rulers, lawmakers, and development partners.