Aiyedatiwa Flags Off O’DATIWA U-17 Football Competition

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming sports into a powerful tool for youth empowerment, unity, and economic development across the state.

The governor made this known on Monday, October 27, 2025, during the official kick-off of the O’DATIWA Under-17 Football Competition held at the Akure Sports Stadium.

The statewide tournament is designed to discover and nurture young football talents across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

Speaking at the event, Governor Aiyedatiwa said the competition, themed “Catching Them Young for a Greater Future in Sports,” represents more than just a sporting contest, it embodies his administration’s vision to invest in the dreams of the younger generation and build a sustainable future through sports.

“This event is not just about football; it’s about hope, opportunity, and the future of our great state. As a government, we are deliberately investing in the dreams of our young people, nurturing their talents and providing them with a stage to shine, not only before the people of Ondo State but before the nation and the world,” the governor stated.

He stressed that productive youth engagement through sports reduces idleness and social vices while promoting teamwork, unity, and community development.

Aiyedatiwa further disclosed that his administration aims to identify and groom the next generation of football stars who will represent Ondo State and Nigeria at both national and international levels.

He also commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for its commitment to grassroots sports revival and appreciated the contributions of coaches, referees, sponsors, and other stakeholders to the success of the competition.

“We will continue to invest in education, skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sports development to ensure our youth population becomes a major driver of progress in Ondo State,” he assured.

Declaring the competition open, Aiyedatiwa urged parents, community leaders, and corporate bodies to support youth-oriented initiatives, noting that building a disciplined and visionary generation is a collective responsibility.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Henry Omoyofunmi, praised the governor’s unwavering support for sports and youth empowerment, describing the competition as a life-changing opportunity for underprivileged but talented players.

“This competition is not just about football; it’s about vision, opportunity, and the hope of our young generation. Under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, the ministry has been empowered to channel youth energy into productive ventures,” Omoyofunmi said.

He encouraged all participating teams to exhibit discipline, teamwork, and resilience, values he described as essential for both sports and life success.