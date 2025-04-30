Aiyedatiwa Flags Off Dualisation Of Akure–Idanre Road

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has formally inaugurated the long-anticipated dualisation of the Akure–Idanre Road, marking the fulfilment of a key campaign promise and a major milestone in the State’s infrastructure development drive.

The strategic road project, which includes modern traffic systems and solar-powered streetlights, is designed to accommodate heavy vehicular traffic with a 28-meter wide carriageway and durable pavement structure, aimed at easing congestion and enhancing road safety.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the initiative as central to his administration’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and economic development, in line with his seven-point development agenda, “Our Ease.”

“This project stands as a powerful testimony to the resolve of our administration to build an Ondo State where opportunities are not just promised but are accessible,” Aiyedatiwa said.

“It is a place where every citizen can thrive in an environment of progress and shared prosperity.”

Highlighting the significance of the Akure–Idanre corridor, the Governor noted that the road has long posed difficulties for commuters and farmers, citing frequent traffic jams and the difficulty of moving agricultural produce from Idanre to markets in Akure.

“For what has seemed like an eternity, this road has been a source of daily frustration and a bottleneck for trade and tourism. Today, we begin to change that story,” he added.

Governor Aiyedatiwa further explained that the dual carriageway would boost tourism to the iconic Idanre Hills, enhance trade, generate jobs, and improve overall mobility between the state capital and adjoining communities.

According to the project design, the new road will feature 9.3-meter-wide dual carriageways, 1.5-meter pedestrian walkways on both sides, a three-meter utility bay, line drains, medians, and traffic signals at critical intersections.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for policies that have empowered subnational governments with greater fiscal capacity to implement meaningful developmental projects.

Reaffirming his administration’s dedication, Aiyedatiwa promised that all road projects—ongoing and inherited—would be completed within stipulated timeframes and in line with high-quality standards.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Olawoye Ayorinde Abiola, described the commencement as a landmark in the state’s development trajectory.

“The dualisation of the Akure–Idanre Road is a strategic move to ease transportation, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth. It’s a project that reflects the Governor’s vision for sustainable and inclusive infrastructure,” Abiola said.

He assured the public that the project would be executed with strict compliance to specifications and would support future urban expansion.

In his remarks, Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Gbenga Fasua, hailed the project as a historic moment for the people of Akure, especially the residents of Oke Aro, noting that the development would positively impact transport and economic activity.

Similarly, Smart Omotadowa, Chairman of Idanre Local Government, lauded the Governor for prioritizing the needs of the people through tangible development projects. He noted that the road project would bring significant relief and improve access to the state capital.

Festus Akingbaso, member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, described the project as a reflection of responsive governance, pledging his continued support for initiatives that improve the welfare of constituents.

