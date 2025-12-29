Aiyedatiwa Flags Off APC E-Registration In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Monday formally flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) electronic membership registration exercise, describing it as critical to the growth, credibility and future planning of the ruling party.

The governor spoke at the flag-off and training session for the APC e-registration exercise held at the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Hall in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa said the initiative aligns with the long-standing vision of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the electronic registration system reflects the President’s belief in the use of technology to strengthen political institutions and party administration.

He urged party members to take the exercise seriously, stressing that mobilisation should be driven by persuasion and influence rather than coercion.

According to him, the exercise would promote equity within the party, as all members, both old and new, would be registered within the same framework and timeframe.

Describing the process as technology-driven, the governor called on trainees to pay close attention to details, adding that modern governance and party management now rely heavily on data, information, education and ICT.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised that building a credible membership database would enable the APC to know its members, plan effectively and strengthen its internal processes.

He explained that the registration exercise has a defined timeline and will close on January 31, giving party officials about 34 days to register as many members as possible across the state.

He said those selected for the training were drawn from various wards, local governments and districts and were expected to train others, noting that their selection reflected the party’s confidence in their capacity.

Speaking at the event, the APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke, said the electronic registration exercise was critical to strengthening the party’s structure, internal democracy and credibility ahead of future congresses and primary elections.

Kekemeke said the exercise was designed to ensure verifiable and credible membership data nationwide, allow new members to become equal stakeholders in the party, build a reliable database for congresses and primaries, and enable members to become regular and financial members of the APC.

He disclosed that the exercise was being personally driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the full support of APC governors, stressing that the party was relying on governors to ensure the success of the registration process in their respective states.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Legislative Matters and Party Affairs, Babatunde Kolawole, said the APC embarked on the electronic registration exercise to build a credible, technology-driven database of party members nationwide.

Kolawole explained that the database would eliminate phantom entries, ensure accurate membership records and enhance transparency and accountability within the party.

He commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for taking the lead in ensuring the success of the programme, noting that despite the short notice, the governor mobilised the necessary resources and approvals to make the training possible.