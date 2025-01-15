Aiyedatiwa Fires Commissioners, SAs, Others

Share

… grants interest-free loans to widows of dead soldiers

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa yesterday fired his commissioners and special advisers.

However, he retained the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Kayode Ajulo and the Commissioner for Finance Omowunmi Isaac.

In commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the governor granted an interest-free loan of N35 million to the widows of fallen heroes in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Ebenezer Adeniyan said the governor thanked the former executive council members for their service and contributions to the development of Ondo.

Speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Aiyedatiwa, represented by his deputy Olayide Adelami, said the gesture was a way of supporting the families of the fallen heroes to be self-reliant.

He said: “The MicroCredit Loan Scheme to the widows of the departed heroes, which is at zero interest rate, remains a unique programme that will be sustained irrespective of the economic situation.

“The sum of N35 million only has been approved this year to accommodate more than the number that was considered last year.

“While assuring you that we shall continue to make the loan more accessible, we are equally appealing to the beneficiaries to join hands with the government to make the programme sustainable by making repayment of the loan their top priority.”

The governor assured the security agencies that his administration would continue to make the loan disbursement as a component of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day every year.

