New Telegraph

December 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Aiyedatiwa Extols Akeredolu…

Aiyedatiwa Extols Akeredolu On 2nd Death Anniversary

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has sent a tribute to the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, extolling him as a visionary leader whose legacy continues to shape and inspire good governance.

Aiyedatiwa made this remark on Saturday in Akure, the state capital, to commemorate the second anniversary of Akeredolu’s passing.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the late governor was a strong proponent of state policing and played an influential role in mobilising South-West governors to establish the South-West Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, to strengthen regional security.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

According to him, Akeredolu’s initiatives redefined Nigeria’s subnational security architecture and laid the foundation for ongoing national conversations on decentralised and intelligence-led policing.

READ ALSO:

The governor recalled their long political association, adding that Akeredolu consistently emphasised leadership, mentorship, succession planning, and institutional stability throughout his tenure.

Aiyedatiwa said the late governor demonstrated a strong commitment to grooming future leaders and believed in orderly, constitutional succession.

He added that Akeredolu’s trust and mentorship had a profound influence on his public service journey and shaped his leadership values.

The governor affirmed that the Ondo State Government and people would continue to honour Akeredolu’s memory by upholding his ideals of justice, equity, and unity.

“As the government and people of Ondo State, we remember and honour Arakunrin Akeredolu on the second anniversary of his passing. We celebrate his passion for development, advocacy for justice, equity, and unity,” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

US Airstrike: Defence Pact Ought To Include Joint Operations – PDP
Read Next

First Lady, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba, Ooni, Others To Grace Prayer Convention In Ikorodu