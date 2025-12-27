Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has sent a tribute to the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, extolling him as a visionary leader whose legacy continues to shape and inspire good governance.

Aiyedatiwa made this remark on Saturday in Akure, the state capital, to commemorate the second anniversary of Akeredolu’s passing.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the late governor was a strong proponent of state policing and played an influential role in mobilising South-West governors to establish the South-West Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, to strengthen regional security.

According to him, Akeredolu’s initiatives redefined Nigeria’s subnational security architecture and laid the foundation for ongoing national conversations on decentralised and intelligence-led policing.

The governor recalled their long political association, adding that Akeredolu consistently emphasised leadership, mentorship, succession planning, and institutional stability throughout his tenure.

Aiyedatiwa said the late governor demonstrated a strong commitment to grooming future leaders and believed in orderly, constitutional succession.

He added that Akeredolu’s trust and mentorship had a profound influence on his public service journey and shaped his leadership values.

The governor affirmed that the Ondo State Government and people would continue to honour Akeredolu’s memory by upholding his ideals of justice, equity, and unity.

“As the government and people of Ondo State, we remember and honour Arakunrin Akeredolu on the second anniversary of his passing. We celebrate his passion for development, advocacy for justice, equity, and unity,” he said.