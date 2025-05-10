Aiyedatiwa, Ex-Governors Honour Fasoranti At 99

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, his predecessor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, and former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel were among the top Nigerians who eulogized Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who turned 99 years old.

Monarchs, including the Olowo of Owo and Chairman of the State Council of Monarchs, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, his predecessor, and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, also honoured the nonagenarian leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group.

Speaking at the University of Ibadan Alumni Association annual lecture in honour of Fasoranti, titled “A Strong and United Yoruba Race as Panacea for Reviving Vanishing Yoruba Values and Culture,” Aiyedatiwa described Fasoranti as one of the brightest lights in the country.

The governor praised Fasoranti as a rare symbol of patriotism, courage, and integrity, whose life of selfless service has become a guiding light for generations of Nigerians.

Extolling the virtues of the Afenifere leader, Aiyedatiwa noted that his life reflects the very essence of the Yoruba Omoluabi ethos.

“What we are celebrating here today is not just the number. It is not just the years in the life of an icon and one of the brightest lights of our country, Nigeria, but the life in the years and journey of an elder statesman and an exemplary personality who has exemplified service, courage, conviction, and devotion to humanity throughout his life,” he said.

The governor added that it was no surprise that such a public lecture was chosen to mark Chief Fasoranti’s 99th birthday, highlighting his longstanding contributions to education, culture, and leadership in Nigeria.

Reflecting on the theme of the lecture — “Wanted: A Strong and United Yoruba Race as Panacea for Reviving the Vanishing Yoruba Values and Culture” — Governor Aiyedatiwa described it as timely and deeply thought-provoking.

He warned against the steady decline of cultural values among the Yoruba people and called for a concerted effort to preserve their heritage.

“We must recognise the significance of our traditions, customs, and values in shaping our identity and informing our actions. As a people, we cannot afford to deviate from this noble trajectory.

“We must embark on cultural education by promoting awareness and appreciation of Yoruba culture, history, and values among our youth. It is also important to engage in intergenerational dialogue between elders and youth to preserve knowledge and values.

“As a government in Ondo State, we are committed to promoting our cultural heritage, supporting initiatives that preserve and promote Yoruba culture, arts, and traditions. We are empowering the youth by providing opportunities for young people to learn, grow, and contribute to our cultural revival,” he added.

In his lecture at the event, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, emphasized the urgent need for unity among the Yoruba people to safeguard their cultural heritage and identity.

He called for a renaissance of traditional values through deliberate efforts in education, political engagement, and community mobilisation.

He also paid glowing tribute to Chief Fasoranti for his consistent advocacy for justice, unity, and the development of the Yoruba people.

In his speech, Oba Ogunoye noted Chief Fasoranti’s long-standing relationship with the people of Owo, particularly through his close working ties with the late former Governor of Ondo State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, in whose cabinet he served as Commissioner for Finance.

He lauded Pa Fasoranti for helping to preserve the identity of the Yoruba race and urged others to follow in his footsteps and make him proud.

Mimiko, in his remarks, expressed admiration for Pa Fasoranti’s modesty and his contributions to the state as a former Commissioner for Finance and to the Yoruba race as Afenifere leader.

According to him, everything about Pa Fasoranti has been remarkable since he served as Commissioner for Finance. Mimiko said Fasoranti also successfully managed his farm and business.

