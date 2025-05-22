Aiyedatiwa Endorses Ondo Tertiary Institutions’ Colloquium

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has endorsed the forthcoming Tertiary Institutions’ Colloquium scheduled to hold at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), describing it as a timely initiative with great potential to contribute meaningfully to the development of education in the state in line with his administration’s vision.

The Governor gave the endorsement during a recent courtesy visit by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Professor Tomola Obamuyi of FUTA, who led other members of the committee to his office.

While accepting to serve as the Chief Host of the event, which is slated for Tuesday, June 3, Aiyedatiwa said education remains one of the major priorities of his administration, and he would continue to support it in every possible way.

He stated that the colloquium aligns with his administration’s commitment to enhancing Ondo State’s role as a key player in the education sector through qualitative improvement at all levels. He assured the delegation of his support and pledged that the state government would be well represented at the event, expressing confidence that the outcome of the colloquium would help advance the education sector in the state and the country at large.

Speaking earlier, Professor Obamuyi said the colloquium is the brainchild of FUTA Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, with the full involvement of all tertiary institutions in Ondo State as joint partners. He said the one-day event, themed “Fostering Collaboration and Innovation for Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” is designed to create synergy among academic institutions, government, development partners, and other relevant stakeholders with the aim of improving town and gown relations.

He added that the event would promote research and innovation through partnerships that address both local and global challenges. It would also propose implementable and innovative ideas to tackle economic, environmental, and societal issues, while seeking strategies to enhance the employability and entrepreneurial abilities of graduates from the participating institutions.

According to him, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro, and the Deputy Managing Director of UBA, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, would deliver keynote addresses aimed at deepening collaboration between academia and industry.

Professor Obamuyi commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s steadfast commitment to advancing education, noting that it perfectly aligns with the collective vision of building a knowledge-driven Ondo State. He also applauded the Governor’s remarkable achievement in reducing the state’s domestic debt by 82.6 percent within just one year, describing it as a testament to his fiscal responsibility and strategic leadership that positions the state for sustainable development.

