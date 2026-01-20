Aiyedatiwa Empowers Women, Targets Unemployment Reduction

No fewer than 200 women drawn from across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State have benefited from an empowerment programme initiated by the state government to reduce poverty and create employment opportunities for women.

The beneficiaries, who were trained in various vocational and digital skills, received empowerment tools including laptops, sewing machines, fabricators, cash grants, and industrial mixers under the O’Datiwa Skill-Up a Woman Initiative.

Speaking after the distribution of the items, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the overarching goal of his administration is to reduce unemployment, eradicate poverty, and build a vibrant, self-reliant economy through sustained investment in skills acquisition and human capital development.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, said the state government would continue to expand skills acquisition programmes, ensure regular monitoring of training centres, and strengthen partnerships for apprenticeship and job placement across the state.

“Going forward, this administration will continue to expand skills acquisition programmes, ensure regular monitoring of training centres, and strengthen partnerships where necessary for apprenticeship and job placement. Our goal is simple: to reduce unemployment, eradicate poverty, and build a vibrant, self-reliant economy,” he said.

Describing the event as more than a graduation ceremony, the governor said it symbolised the transformation of the beneficiaries from unemployed individuals into skilled, confident, and empowered women capable of contributing meaningfully to the state’s economy.

“Today, we gather not just to celebrate certificates, but to celebrate transformation — the transformation of our graduands from unemployed individuals into skilled, confident and empowered women ready to contribute to the economy of our dear state,” he added.

Governor Aiyedatiwa explained that the women underwent six months of intensive training in tailoring, interior decoration, soap making, catering, and information and communication technology (ICT) at the Ministry of Women Affairs Skills Acquisition Centre.

He said each graduate received empowerment kits tailored to their acquired skills, including sewing machines, laptops, ovens, mixers, and cash grants for those trained in soap making and interior decoration.

Commending the commitment and sacrifices of the trainees, the governor noted that many of them endured personal inconveniences to complete the programme.

“Some of you walked long distances, some left behind jobs or personal engagements, all to be present in class during the training sessions. These sacrifices deserve to be acknowledged and honoured,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa assured that the O’Datiwa Skill-Up a Woman Initiative would be sustained beyond the current batch, urging the beneficiaries to view the empowerment materials as a foundation for entrepreneurship rather than an end in itself.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye, described the ceremony as a practical demonstration of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to women empowerment and inclusive economic growth.

“Today’s graduation ceremony of the 2025 first batch of the Skill Acquisition Training is a testament to the governor’s unwavering commitment to transforming lives and improving the livelihoods of women through concrete action,” she said.

“From fashion designing and soap making to interior decoration, catering and ICT, these women are going home with sewing machines, laptops, mixers and, for some, cash start-up grants to make them financially independent.”

Osamaye disclosed that about 200 women selected from across the state benefited from the first batch, assuring that subsequent batches would be larger.

“We have empowered about 200 women in this batch, and the next batch will be even larger. We are grateful to the governor,” she added.