Aiyedatiwa Empowers Women, Seeks A Reduction Of Unemployment

Not less than 200 women drawn from different local government areas of Ondo State benefited from the empowerment programme initiated by the state government to reduce poverty and create employment for womenfolk.

The women who were trained in different skills got laptops, sewing machines, fabricators, grants, and mixers for their respective trades under the ‘O’Datiwa Skill-Up a Woman Initiative’.

Speaking after the distribution of the items, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the overarching goal of his administration is to reduce unemployment, eradicate poverty, and build a vibrant, self reliant economy through sustained investment in skills acquisition and human capital development.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, said the state government would continue to expand skills acquisition programmes, ensure regular monitoring of training centres, and strengthen partnerships for apprenticeship and job placement across the state.

He said: “Going forward, this administration will continue to expand skills acquisition programmes, ensure regular monitoring of the training centres, and strengthen partnerships where necessary for apprenticeship and job placement.”