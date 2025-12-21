Aiyedatiwa Donates New Bus To NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has donated a brand new bus to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, in a move aimed at strengthening media operations and supporting journalists in the effective discharge of their constitutional duties.

The governor made the donation on Saturday night during a Media Stakeholders’ Dinner held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Akure.

The event brought together journalists, media executives and government officials to assess media–government relations in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Tosin Ajuwon, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for what he described as visible developmental strides across Ondo State, driven by the administration’s Our Ease Agenda.

Ajuwon said the agenda had translated into people-oriented projects across key sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture and urban renewal, cutting across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He added that the spread and impact of these projects had boosted public confidence in the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable development.

He, however, drew the governor’s attention to the transportation challenges confronting correspondents who cover government activities across the state, noting that members often travel long distances under difficult conditions to report official assignments.

“Your Excellency, the Correspondents’ Chapel plays a critical role in projecting Ondo State to the nation. Mobility has remained a major challenge for our members. An official bus will greatly enhance our efficiency, safety and prompt reportage,” Ajuwon said.

Responding, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the media as a strategic partner in governance, stressing that responsible journalism is indispensable to democracy, transparency and public accountability.

He noted that the media serves as a bridge between government and the people, adding that government policies, programmes and achievements cannot effectively reach the grassroots without the press.

The governor immediately approved the request, directing that a brand new bus be released to the Correspondents’ Chapel to enhance their mobility and coverage of government activities.

“I have listened to your request. We have three buses; two have been given out. The remaining one has my approval. This is our way of supporting the media to do their job better,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He further assured journalists of his administration’s commitment to press freedom, openness and continuous engagement, urging them to uphold professionalism by ensuring fair, accurate and balanced reportage.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Ondo State Council of NUJ, Prince Leke Adegbite, praised the governor for his media-friendly disposition and highlighted challenges facing journalists in the state, particularly welfare issues affecting staff of Owena Press (publishers of The Hope Newspaper) and workers in the Ministry of Information and Orientation.