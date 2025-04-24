Aiyedatiwa Distributes First Lady’s Medical Kits

Share

The Ondo State Government has distributed its share of 10,000 professional kits provided to the Southwest geo-political zone to tertiary institutions offering Medicine and Nursing, as well as hospitals across the State’s 18 Local Government Areas.

The State received 1,166 professional kits, which were distributed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), primary healthcare centres, university teaching hospitals, and both private and public hospitals.

The First Lady of the Federation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, had visited the State under the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme to present the kits to midwives in the Southwest at the International Event Centre, DOME, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Special Adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Health, Simidele Odimayo, distributed the kits on behalf of the State government on Thursday.

Speaking during the exercise, Odimayo said the State’s share of 1,166 kits would reach 75 percent of health workers, including students studying Medicine and Nursing.

According to him, the professional kits would serve as motivation for health workers, complementing other steps being taken by the state government to boost the performance of the health sector.

“By giving them these kits and scrubs, they can be better motivated to care for the people. The wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Remi Tinubu, brought 10,000 kits to the Southwest zone. We are distributing the portion allocated to Ondo State across all our health facilities,” he said.

“We have many facilities — private and public — as well as training institutions. We are also distributing to service institutions like the teaching hospital in Ondo, the Specialist Hospital in Akure, the Specialist Hospital in Ondo, primary health centres, and hospitals under the Hospital Management Board. Even our schools of nursing and midwifery are included, so we can ensure everyone wears this material,” he added.

Odimayo also noted that Governor Aiyedatiwa has strengthened the Ondo State Drug and Health Commodity Management Agency, empowering it to purchase and distribute drugs to health facilities statewide.

He said the State government has provided funds to support the agency’s operations and emphasized that the state’s health insurance scheme extends beyond pharmaceuticals to cover critical health sectors.

“The Governor is strengthening the health sector. Over 102 healthcare facilities across all the local government areas are currently undergoing revitalization — including the provision of accommodation for health workers, solar-powered lighting for 24-hour service, fencing for security, and water supply, among other improvements,” Odimayo said.

He further noted that the government is actively recruiting and replacing health workers and that Governor Aiyedatiwa has remained committed to motivating staff through salary enhancements and prompt payments, all aimed at building an efficient healthcare system.

A medical student, Olaide Adejube, who spoke at the event, described the gesture as laudable and urged other State governments to emulate the initiative.

