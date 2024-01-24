Aiyedatiwa Dissolves State Exco, Sack Akeredolu’s Aides

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has dissolved the State Executive Council inherited from his predecessor, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan also relieved all the Senior Assistants and Senior Special Assistants inherited from Akeredolu of their appointments.

In a statement titled, “Dissolution of the Ondo State Executive Council,’ noted that Aiyedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council, with immediate effect.

It partly reads, “All members of the Cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

“Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

“The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State.”