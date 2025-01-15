Aiyedatiwa Dissolves State Exco, Retains Two Key Members

Share

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has announced the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council (EXCO), with two cabinet members exempted from the directive due to the essential nature of their roles.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, it was disclosed that Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Mrs Omowunmi Isaac, the Commissioner for Finance, would remain in their positions to ensure continuity in critical government functions.

The Governor directed all affected cabinet members to hand over government properties in their possession to the accounting officers of their respective ministries.

READ ALSO:

Expressing gratitude, Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the dedication and contributions of the outgoing EXCO members towards the progress and development of Ondo State during their tenure.

He extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

This strategic decision is expected to pave the way for a restructured cabinet as the Governor’s Official swearing draws close.

Share

Please follow and like us: