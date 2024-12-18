Aiyedatiwa Dissolves OSRC Board, Appoints New DG

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the Kunle Adebayo-led Board and management of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC).
This decision announced on Wednesday serves as a significant restructuring of the state-owned media organization.
In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the dissolution takes immediate effect.
Also, the outgoing board and management are directed to hand over all government assets in their possession to the newly appointed Director General (DG) and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson.
Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed his gratitude to the outgoing chairman and board members for their service, wishing them success in their future endeavours.
The appointment of Odusola-Stevenson is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the operations of OSRC and enhance its contributions to the state’s communication and media landscape.
The new DG, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, brings a wealth of experience to the position and is expected to revitalize OSRC’s role in delivering quality broadcasting and public information services in Ondo State.