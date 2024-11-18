Aiyedatiwa Denies Knowledge Of Vote-Buying Allegations

Share

Amid the just concluded Ondo State election, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has firmly denied any involvement in vote-buying activities following his recent electoral victory in Saturday’s poll.

Aiyedatiwa, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 gubernatorial election, secured a sweeping win across all 18 local government areas of the state.

However, allegations of vote-buying have emerged, casting a shadow over the outcome.

Addressing the allegation in an interview on Monday, Aiyedatiwa asserted that they are baseless claims made by the opposition as an excuse for their defeat.

“I’m not aware of such. The opposition will want to say that to make excuses for their failure, but for us, it is what we worked for; the people have spoken through their votes,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

He emphasized that there was no need for his campaign to engage in such tactics, as the support of the Ondo people was evident throughout the election period.

“There won’t be any reason to buy votes because Ondo people know what they want.

“I’m not aware of people buying votes on my behalf,” the governor added.

Aiyedatiwa’s response seeks to mitigate concerns over electoral malpractice stating his belief that the victory was earned legitimately through the popular support of the electorate.

The opposition parties have yet to respond to the governor’s remarks, but the vote-buying allegations are likely to remain a topic of discussion as political analysts and observers weigh in on the credibility of the election.

