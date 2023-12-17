Aiyedatiwa Denies Freezing Local Govt Accounts

The Ondo State government has denied the allegation that the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has frozen Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) accounts.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation Bamidele Ademola-Olateju described the information on the freezing of the accounts of the council areas as false and misleading.

One of the media aides of the Acting Governor had directed the Head of Local Governments to ensure that all spending/ expenditure from local government accounts should be suspended.

Pointedly, he said the Acting Governor has directed “no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive. Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”

However, Ademola-Olateju described the information as false and misleading saying at no time has the Acting Governor or any functionary of the state put a freeze on local government accounts or order any closure.

She said “This information is fake and baseless. We ask that the good people of Ondo State, particularly officials of local governments disregard the rumour.

“Necessary complimentary personnel/civil servants have been deployed to the LCDA(s) and they have been advised to exercise due diligence and processes in their operations by the Government. The State Government is committed to the proper functioning of the new thirty-three LCDA(s) and the existing 18 Local Government Areas in the state as a way of enhancing development at the grassroot.

“The Government is aware of a suit filed by the opposition party before the State High Court, and we are hopeful that contending issues before the Court will be decided shortly. While a date has been fixed for the conduct of Local Government election in the State, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has started working on the delineation of a minimum of five Councillorship Electoral Wards in each of the LCDA(s).

“Delineation of these electoral Wards by ODIEC is part of the transition guidelines provided for in the Government White Paper for transiting from 18 LGA(s) to 51 LGA(s)/LCDA(s) in the state. The government is committed to a smooth transition that will usher in a democratic Elected Local Government Area in Ondo State.

“Also, our attention has been drawn to the social media misrepresentation of our Circular Letter No. FAD/DG.156/98 of 14th December 2023 in respect of the Preparation of the Acting Governor’s Engagement, which has been mischievously reported to the effect that the Chief of Protocol (CoP) to the Governor, Mr Bola Alabi, has been placed on suspension. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Chief of Protocol to Mr Governor has not been placed on suspension by the Ag. Governor nor by any person.

“It should be noted that the schedule for preparing Mr Governor’s Engagements is less than two per cent of the CoP’s responsibilities.

“Usually, suspension from duty would have warranted removal of salary and privileges, which does not happen in this case. As we speak, Mr. Bola Alabi is busy with Mr. Governor.

“Nevertheless, His Excellency, the Ag. Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is prepared, where necessary, to make changes that would guarantee the effective running of the administration.

“Again, the public is implored to always confirm the veracity of every information/news in respect of the Ondo State Government from appropriate quarters before dissemination.”