Aiyedatiwa Declares Three-Day Mourning For Late SSG

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared three-day mourning in honour of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi who died on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the SSG died on Saturday while receiving treatment in the hospital after a car accident.

In his tribute to the late SSG, Aiyedatiwa said the late Oluwatuyi lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts on many people.

The Governor led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the wife of the late SG and members of his family in Akure on Sunday.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said late Oluwatuyi was a recurring decimal in the politics and governance of Ondo State, adding that the history of the state will not be complete without a mention of his impacts.

The Governor also spoke, via a video call, with the children of the deceased who are based outside the country.

Aiyedatiwa extolled the virtues of Oluwatuyi, describing him as a complete gentleman who conducted his public and private life with decorum and humility.

The Governor, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, promised the support of the government for the family at this difficult time.

In the condolence register, the Governor wrote: “Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, you came, you lived, you performed your God-given tasks and impacted lives. You have decided to leave us at a time we never expected but God said it is time to come home.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Pastor Ayoade Babalola, led the team in a special prayer for the family, the Akure community and the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa has also declared a three-day mourning and prayers in honour of the late SSG from Sunday, 5th to Tuesday, 7th January,

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sympathy with the government and family of the late SSG. A statement by the Director of Publicity, Leye Igbagbo said the state chapter of the party is utterly devastated by the news of the sudden demise of the Secretary to the State Government.

Igbagbo said, “The late SSG was a very simple, humble, unassuming, accommodating, and truly progressive personality who never used his office to oppress any person in life. Our party finds the tragic incident very unfortunate but could not query God as to why such an amiable personality would go at this crucial time.

‘As a party, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Ondo State over this irreplaceable loss. Our hearts go out to the immediate family of the departed leader, his political associates, and the entire members of the Akure community, and we pray to God to make available the required strength to overcome this trying moment.”

