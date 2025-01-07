Aiyedatiwa Declares Curfew In Owo Over Cult Clashes

Share

Ondo State Goernor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared a dawn to dusk curfew in Owo, Owo Local Government Area over cult clashes which claimed four lives yesterday.

This is contained in statement yesterday in Akure made available to journalists by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

According to him, the ongoing violent cult clashes and security disturbances in Owo has led to loss of lives.

Adeniyan said: “The governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has ordered a dawn-to-dusk curfew in the town till further notice.

“All residents are required to remain indoors during the curfew.

Only essential services, such as hospitals, emergency services, and law enforcement will be exempted from the curfew.

