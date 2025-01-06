Aiyedatiwa Declares 3-day Mourning For Late Ondo SSG

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared a three-day (Sunday to Tuesday) mourning in honour of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Temitayo Oluwatuyi. Oluwatuyi passed away on Saturday while receiving treatment in the hospital after a car accident.

In his tribute, Aiyedatiwa said the deceased lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts on many people. The governor led the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to Oluwatuyi’s family in his Akure home yesterday.

Aiyedatiwa said the history of the state would not be complete without a mention of Oluwatuyi’s impact. The governor also spoke, via a video call, with the children of the deceased who are based outside the country.

He extolled the Oluwatuyi’s virtues, describing him as a complete gentleman who conducted his public and private life with decorum and humility.

The governor wrote in the condolence register: “Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, you came, you lived, you performed your God-given tasks and impacted lives. You have decided to leave us at a time we never expected but God said it is time to come home.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sympathized with the government and family of the late SSG. In a statement, the opposition party said:

“The late SSG was a very simple, humble, unassuming, accommodating, and truly progressive personality who never used his office to oppress any person in life.

