Aiyedatiwa: CP Deploys Personnel For Safety, Ease Of Movement

Share

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilfred Afolabi, has ordered the deployment of personnel and security measures around the venue of the swearing-in of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa would be sworn-in today as the governor of the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure by CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo State Command.

Afolabi, in a statement made available on Sunday in Akure by CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), explained that the deployment was to ensure the safety of attendees.

According to him, the deployment will also ensure smooth running of activities, while escorts attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) will not be permitted entry with rifles, as part of security measures.

“However, they may remain around the stadium perimeter in designated areas.”

Share

Please follow and like us: