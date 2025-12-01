Aiyedatiwa Commissions Amotekun Control Centre

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has commissioned the newly completed Command and Control Centre and Training Auditorium at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters in Akure, reaffirming that protecting lives and property remains a top priority of his administration under the “OUR EASE” policy agenda.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, the Governor described security governance as a “continuous journey” that requires both public participation and strong government backing.

He praised the dedication of Amotekun Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, and the collaborative efforts of all security agencies, which he said have made Ondo one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

Governor Aiyedatiwa announced the approval for the recruitment of 500 additional Amotekun personnel and assured continued support through improved logistics, training, welfare, and operational resources.

He also paid tribute to the late former Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his visionary role in establishing the Amotekun Corps.

Security chiefs, including the Commissioner of Police, the NSCDC Commandant, and the DSS Director, commended the Governor for his unwavering support, noting that the new facilities will greatly enhance intelligence gathering, rapid response, and overall operational efficiency.

The event also featured the maiden AGM of the Amotekun Corps Cooperative Society and was attended by top government officials, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and security heads.