Aiyedatiwa Clears Salary Arrears Of RUGIPO Workers

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has fulfilled his promise to clear the backlog of salary arrears owed workers of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), bringing to an end the era of percentage salary payments in the state’s tertiary institutions.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday, October 25, 2025, during the combined 12th–23rd convocation ceremony of the institution.

He disclosed that his administration had paid off 10 months of the 13-month salary arrears inherited from previous administrations and approved the payment of the remaining three months, assuring that such hardship would never resurface under his watch.

Aiyedatiwa described the percentage salary era as “a dark and painful chapter” in the history of the institution and the state’s workforce.

He expressed satisfaction that RUGIPO workers now receive full salaries and commended their patience, understanding, and commitment to dialogue throughout the difficult period.

“Realising that no meaningful teaching and learning could take place in a tertiary institution where workers are owed humongous salaries, our administration took decisive steps to address the challenge,” he said. “To the glory of God, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic now pays full salaries to its workers.”

The governor explained that his administration approved and released Special Intervention Funds on three occasions to settle part of the arrears and also raised the monthly subvention for the polytechnic, effective January 2024.

Aiyedatiwa also reaffirmed his commitment to repositioning education in Ondo State, saying his government would continue to prioritise welfare, infrastructure, and academic excellence in all state-owned institutions.

He further revealed that plans were underway to upgrade Rufus Giwa Polytechnic into a full-fledged University of Agriculture and Agro-Business, in line with the state’s focus on innovation, self-reliance, and youth empowerment.

The governor lauded the Acting Rector, Mr. Olorunwa Adegun, and the management team for restoring stability and academic progress to the institution, noting that holding a convocation after over a decade reflects renewed confidence and leadership.

In his remarks, Adegun praised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s interventions, recalling that before his emergence, workers were owed 13 months’ salaries, with some earning as little as five percent.

He highlighted the accreditation of 68 academic programmes, the reopening of the staff school, and the successful hosting of the convocation as major milestones achieved under the current administration.

The event also featured the conferment of an honorary fellowship award on Governor Aiyedatiwa and the inauguration of several infrastructural projects within the institution.