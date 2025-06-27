Aiyedatiwa Clarifies Demolition Of Owo Memorial Park

The Ondo State Government yesterday clarified that it permitted the Olowo-inCouncil to demolish the memorial park built to immortalise worshippers killed by gunmen at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo after consideration its implications on the location.

At least 40 worshippers were shot dead and scores injured during the June 5, 2022, terror attack. The Catholic Diocese of Ondo had protested against the demolition of the structure located opposite the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

In a statement, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the government must find a balance between preserving the memories of the dead and upholding the sanctity of the culture of the community.

The statement said: “Although no bodies were buried at the site, it was constructed in the replica image of a cemetery, complete with insignia of the dead and inscriptions of the names of all the victims.

“This, the Olowo-inCouncil and the people of Owo frowned upon and protested against as a taboo. “There had been ongoing discussions between the Palace of the Olowo and the state government on the possibility of relocating the memorial park before the unfortunate demise of the former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“Some former government officials had taken advantage of the then absence of Akeredolu (due to ill health) to ignore those discussions and rush to complete the cenotaph, which was never inaugurated till today.