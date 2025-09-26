Aiyedatiwa Charges Corps Members On Patriotism

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has charged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to embody the values of patriotism, discipline, selflessness, and integrity throughout their national service.

Aiyedatiwa gave the charge on Friday, during the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps Members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

The governor described the service year as a “golden opportunity,” urging Corps Members to see their deployment not as a mere obligation but as a platform to make lasting contributions to their host communities.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Segun Henry Omoyofunmi, the governor said NYSC remained a formidable instrument for fostering peace, unity, and integration in Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa said that by deploying young graduates to every corner of the country, the scheme has continued to break down barriers of ethnicity, language, and culture, thereby reinforcing the foundation of national cohesion.

The Governor assured corps members of his administration’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and security, stressing that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure their protection across all local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the NYSC Ondo State Governing Board, represented by the Director of Youth, Ondo State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs Catherine Okukpe, commended the Governor for his sustained support for the scheme and congratulated the new corps members on joining a noble tradition of service.

He reminded them that the orientation course was deliberately designed to mould them into disciplined leaders equipped with the skills and resilience to contribute to nation-building.

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities, including leadership training, paramilitary drills, citizenship education, and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

She also appealed to corps employers to prioritise the welfare and accommodation of corps members posted to their establishments, while calling on the state government to continue improving camp facilities.

She encouraged corps members to respect the values of their host communities, remain law-abiding, and uphold the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

The swearing-in ceremony culminated in the inspection of camp facilities and the ongoing project in the camp. The ceremony was well attended by top government functionaries, traditional rulers, heads of collaborating agencies, and community leaders, who all reiterated their support for the continued success of the NYSC in the Sunshine State.