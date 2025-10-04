Aiyedatiwa, CAN, Muslims Set For Nat’l Prayer For Ondo Chief Imam

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State will lead prominent Nigerians for the final fidau prayer of the late Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, and Secretary-General, League of Imams and Alfas, Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Shaykh Ahmad Olagoke Aladesawe.

Aladesawe, who until his death was also the Grand Imam of Owoland, died at the age of 91 during a brief illness and was buried in accordance with Muslim rites.

Announcing the final fidua prayer for the late Chief Imam, the Baba Adinni of Owo and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, said the national prayer comprising both Christians and Muslims has been scheduled for October 25.

Already, the family and Owo community had organised eight-day fidau prayers for the repose of the soul of the late cleric.

Speaking on the national prayer for the clergy, Ekungba said Christians under the auspices of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Ansar-Ud-deen Society, among other groups, would honour the late cleric with their prayers.

Also, the Deputy Chief Imam of Owo, Alhaji AbdurRauf Iwalesin, said the prayers would be anchored by Islamic leaders from across the country, which includes the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, the National leaderships of Ansar-Ud-deen Society of Nigeria and Ansarul-Islam Society of Nigeria.

According to him, Governor Aiyedatiwa would lead governors and other high-ranking political office holders from across the country to pay their last respect to the late Chief Imam later in the month.

Ekungba conveyed the appreciation of the entire Owo Muslim Community, Ondo state government, all the Scholars from within and outside Ondo state, including the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for the planned programme.