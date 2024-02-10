Aiyedatiwa Camp Knocks Ex-Commissioner’s Endorsement Claim

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS), in Ondo state, has punctured the claim by the ex-Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, that the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, endorsed him to succeed him.

Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Director of Information, Mr Kayode Fasua, described the claim as ” a blatant lie, in a statement issued on Saturday in Akure, the state capital.

Fasua said, “Akinterinwa is still to recover from the shock of being shown the exit door, considering his lack-lustre performance “

“It is public knowledge in Ondo State that the late Akeredolu actually wanted Aiyedatiwa to succeed him, considering the latter’s loyalty and diligence.

“It is public knowledge in Ondo State that everywhere Akeredolu went in company with Aiyedatiwa, he was always raising up Aiyedatiwa’s hand as the man to take over as governor once he finished his second term.

READ ALSO:

“Even commissioners and others who were in Akeredolu’s cabinet can testify to the fact that the late former Governor was always full of praises for Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, during which he would utter the forsee that ‘this is the next governor of Ondo State.

Fasua, also described the statement credited to the former finance commissioner that Aiyedatiwa was brought into government by Akeredolu’s wife as “not only ridiculous but also hallucinatory”

He said “These are indeed reckless statements borne out of bellicosity; to the effect that the dissolution of the state executive council naturally led to his sack as finance commissioner.

“To put the record straight, when Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in 2016, a three-man panel headed by Mrs. Jumoke Anifowoshe-Ajasin was set up to select a running mate for him, and at the end, Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s name came first on the merit list.

“But for other considerations, Akeredolu dumped the list and picked Mr Agboola Ajayi who eventually became deputy governor upon their victory. However, in 2020, when Akeredolu had issues with Ajayi, he solemnly went and picked the 2016 list which Aiyedatiwa topped, and that was how Aiyedatiwa became his running mate, and ultimately, deputy governor. Meanwhile, the group, in reaction to a faux pas by the Vice-President’s Economic Adviser, Mr Tope Fasua, who said on a television programme that Aiyedaiwa was owed a six-month salary, urged government officials to always verify their information before making such public. Fasua said that Governor Aiyedatiwa did not owe public workers in the state.